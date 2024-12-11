Beware: Many newer cars have no spare tire, not even a 'donut'

Imagine loading the car with presents on the way to grandma's house, only to get a flat tire. Then, after pulling off the highway, you discover another surprise: the spare tire you thought was in the trunk is missing.

It’s happening to more drivers these days, and in some cases, it can be dangerous.

College Student Stranded on the Highway

When college student Courtney McKeown recently had a flat, she called AAA, assuming the driver would simply swap out the spare tire.

"We thought it would be in there," she said. "So we opened it up and realized there wasn't a spare tire."

Her Jeep didn’t even include a temporary "donut" tire—just a small air pump.

"This is what you get as an alternative to a spare tire," her father, Chris McKeown, said. "You get this pump for inflating the tire and this can of Fix-a-Flat."

But her father says the pump wouldn’t have worked.

"In our case, it wouldn’t have worked because the hole was in the sidewall," he said.

So, Courtney had to call—and wait—for a tow truck in the dark.

More and more common

It turns out the issue of cars "missing" spare tires isn’t new.

Consumer Reports found that since 2020:



Only 10 percent of cars are equipped with a full-sized spare.

Just under 50 percent come with a space-saver or "donut" tire.

CR automotive technician Michael Crossen says automakers are ditching spare tires to cut production costs and reduce vehicle weight.

But Crossen cautions that donuts are only a temporary solution.

"You shouldn’t drive on them for more than 50 miles," he said. "So, it’s truly temporary. And a lot of cars come with those."

Spare tire or not, Consumer Reports advises drivers to be ready for a flat, in case it happens to them.

"You definitely should know what you have in your vehicle," Crossen said. "You want to be familiar with it now, rather than when you need it on the side of the road in the dark."

What to Keep in Your Vehicle

Crossen suggests stocking the basics:



Hazard triangles or road flares.

A working flashlight (check the batteries periodically).

Rags or gloves for changing a tire.

A phone number for roadside assistance.

"I think a lot of people don’t realize this," Chris McKeown said, referring to his daughter’s Jeep with the empty wheel well.

McKeown now plans to buy his daughter a donut tire—typically around $100—saying it’s money well spent.

That way you are safe in the event of a flat, and you don't waste your money.

