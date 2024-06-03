Watch Now
MoneyConsumerDon't Waste Your Money

Actions

Best sunscreens of 2024, and why SPF numbers can be deceiving

Consumer Reports top picks
Consumer Reports has just chosen its best sunscreen for 2024, based on testing, and explains why SPF numbers are no guarantee
Do kids need a different kind of sunscreen?
Posted at 6:00 AM, Jun 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-03 06:00:07-04

In school, it's all about A-B-C and 1-2-3.

But we're on the brink of summer's sizzle, so we're talking SPF and UVB.

Sun protection factor (SPF), along with Ultraviolet B (UVB), are words you'll see on the label of most sunscreens.

Mason Collinsworth knows that using a good sunscreen is so important.

"I always have sunscreen on my face," she said during a break in a pickleball game. "I feel it's pretty important, I am pretty freckly."

SPF is one of the first things she checks when purchasing a new sunscreen for summer activities.

But new testing shows that protection from a sunscreen doesn't always match the SPF you see on the label, and that a higher number doesn't always mean better.

Consumer Reports top ratings

Finding the right sunscreen comes down to the right combination of letters and numbers..

It can be overwhelming, so we'll start with this one: 96. That's the number of sunscreens recently tested by Consumer Reports.

The top-rated sunscreens this year:

  • Coppertone Water Babies lotion, SPF 50, with a perfect score of 100.

Best of all, it runs about $9 a bottle --a lot less than many other brands -- and you don't have to be a baby to use it.

  • The best spray on sunscreen was Eucerin Advanced Hydration spray SPF 50.
  • The best budget sunscreen was Equate Walmart Ultra lotion SPF 50.

CR subscribers can see all the ratings HERE.

CR health and food editor Trisha Calvo said "we have found over the years, that price is no guarantee of performance."

So why bother with ratings?

Consumer Reports finds you may not get the protection you think you're getting with some sunscreens, that that claim to have an SPF of 30 or 50.

"Our CR tested average SPF's are often lower than what you might see on a label," Calvo explained.

For the best coverage, Consumer Reports recommends lotions over sprays, especially for children.

"Sprays do carry some risks of inhalation, particularly when they're used on windy days," Calvo said.

But Calvo says any sunscreen is better than no sunscreen at all.

Pickleball player Melody Reno says she never comes out to play without full coverage.

"I use a moisturizing sunscreen on my face, and regular sunscreen on my body," she said.

That way you don't burn, and you don't waste your money.

_____________________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com

More Don't Waste Your Money news:
What to buy — and not buy — in the month of June This 12-foot inflatable pool is only $110 at Walmart 529 college plan myths and misconceptions
Watch more Don't Waste Your Money
Best sunscreens, and why SPF numbers can be deceiving
What to buy, and not to buy, in the month of June
529 College Plan Myths
Some grocery prices starting to FALL
Save on your 2024 summer travel
Save money at Universal Orlando Resort
Concert ticket ripoff: Woman charge $417 for $160 tickets
How to fight high auto repair costs
Great Memorial Day sales underway now
Fewer remote jobs in 2024: Here is who's still hiring

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
dwym-480x360.png

Don't Waste Your Money

Have a problem?
Send me an email, at jmatarese@wcpo.com or message me on Facebook.