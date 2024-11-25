Best of Black Friday deals: When and where to shop for the biggest savings

CINCINNATI — With Thanksgiving and holiday shopping just around the corner, we've got you covered with everything you need under your tree. We went to stores across the Tri-State to bring you the best of Black Friday deals this year.

Black Friday sales are already underway at Target.

"Small appliances, the majority of them are 40% off, some of them are even higher than that,” said Seth Horvath, the West Chester store manager. “As you walk through the Target store, you'll see our end caps starting to take shape for black Friday."

You can find big savings on kitchen appliances like air fryers, Instant Pot pressure cookers and KitchenAid mixers. There are also sales on coffee makers like Keurig and Nespresso machines. You can find deals on clothing, electronics, toys and home decor.

Shoppers are taking advantage of the early savings.

"I like it, because you know, then you don't have all that rush on Friday," shopper Debbie Wolary said. "I’m one who likes to compare so, Target's good to match prices!”

If you have your eye on something, keep checking the Target app. New "deals of the day" drop every morning.

Wcpo

Of course, Walmart is the store that became synonymous with Black Friday years ago. This year, Walmart is launching its biggest sale online on Monday, Nov. 25 at 5 p.m. The sale goes live in stores on Friday, Nov. 29 at 6 a.m.

Walmart manager Matt Goans said with the early online deals, there is no need to hold off buying hot items like Apple AirPods, vacuum cleaners, or kitchen gadgets.

“They don't have to wait anymore to shop Thanksgiving night or Black Friday," Goans said.

Some of the early deals include:



Apple AirPods Pro 2 for just $154, a $95 savings.

A Hisense 55-inch 4K TV for just $178, a $100 savings.

Beats Studio 3 Wireless noise-canceling headphones for $89, saving $70.

Goans told us you'll find hundreds of markdowns in the home section as well.

"We have the Keurig K express, normally $50 on sale for $29," he said.

wcpo

Markdowns even include tires for your car.

"In your auto care center, we have $30 off Cooper and Goodyear tires," he said.

Shopper Kaylee Polk loves that Walmart’s Black Friday deals are all online.

“I prefer online than I do in stores, it is less crowded," she said.

That way she doesn't have to fight Friday crowds.

wcpo

Many Black Friday sales at Home Depot started in early November.

“We have some deals that are specifically on Black Friday, but you'd have to be in the store to see what those are gonna be,” said Dulce Hillman, customer experience manager at Home Depot.

You can find big savings on tools and appliances, and many of those deals are live now.

wcpo

"We have the 12-month financing if you have the Home Depot card, for anything over $299, which a lot of people have been doing for the appliances," Hillman said.

Looking for the viral Home Depot twinkle Christmas tree you've seen on TikTok? Home Depot employees said they are completely sold out, but they do have other similar options available.

wcpo

If you really want a Black Friday gift for yourself, you might want to pay a visit to Best Buy. Their hottest items won't fit down your chimney, or even under your tree.

Best Buy's Tyler Curtice showed us the extra-large TVs, or XXL as Best Buy is calling them. Curtice said they are the hottest product in electronics this year. He said 85 and 86-inch sets are the sweet spot right now, but they also have some as large as 98 and 100 inches.

"This is a 100 from Hisense," he said, pointing to a wall-sized flat-screen 4KTV.

If that is too big, and too pricey for you at $2,400, Curtice says you'll find plenty of deals for around $500 bucks. Among them is a 75-inch Samsung 4KTV for just $549, which is $200.

Best Buy also has its best prices of the year on Apple devices, including $200 to $250 off MacBooks. The entry-level 13-inch MacBook Air is just $749, marked down from the normal $999 price.

wcpo

Prefer to do your shopping from home? Amazon has thousands of Black Friday deals that are already live online. Similar to Prime Day deals, the savings are different each day, so keep checking back to see if items on your wish list go on sale.

You can find similar deals on tools and appliances at Lowe’s. They have Black Friday savings all month long. Some of the deals are already live now. They’re also running sales on holiday decorations, fire pits patio heaters and grills.

So the days of waiting in lines in the middle of the night to try to score your Black Friday deals are long gone. Now, there’s no reason to wait. Jump on the deals that are live now, that way you don't waste your money.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:

For more consumer news and money-saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com