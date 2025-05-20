Best luggage trackers to protect your bags during delays and cancellations

CINCINNATI — One of the biggest travel fears is losing a piece of luggage, especially with all the airline problems this spring.

You've probably heard about all the flight delays and cancellations at Newark Airport in recent weeks due to an air traffic controller shortage.

This summer could be worse, making it more important than ever to know where your bags are.

With so many suitcases and so many chances for yours to get lost, travelers like Joe Williams say they never travel without a tracker these days.

"This trip we checked a bag, and it had to make a connection. So you want to know where it's at," Williams said.

He and his wife use a "Tile" tracker where they can see their bag's location right on their phones.

"Like knowing where it is!" Williams said.

Watch as travelers show how helpful luggage trackers can be:

Best luggage trackers to avoid lost bags in 2025

Caroline Teel with SmarterTravel.com says it is well worth spending the money on a luggage tracker.

"Lost luggage is a huge problem these days. Airlines are understaffed. They're losing bags left and right," Teel said.

Travel agents say the best way to avoid the risk of lost luggage, fly with a carry-on only if possible.

They recommend that if you need to check a bag, never put any valuables or anything you need immediately upon landing into that checked suitcase.

Teel also suggests packing a tracking device, such as an Apple AirTag, in your luggage.

Top-rated trackers for 2025

Travel and Leisure magazine has just named its 5 best luggage trackers for 2025.

After testing on multiple flights, they recommend:



The Eufy Smart Track, $20 each

Knog Smart Luggage Tag, $60

Apple AirTag, $25

Galaxy Smart Tag, $23

Tile, $35

Joe Williams says a tracker makes checking bags a lot less stressful.

"It's one of those things where it's just a fail-safe," Williams said.

The safest thing is to not check a bag, but if you have to, use a tag, so you don't waste your money.

_____________________________

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

__________________________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com