Drivers were already feeling the pinch when the national gas average reached more than $4 per gallon on Tuesday.

"Almost $60 to fill up my tank," said driver Dorian Spence. "I mean, life was already hard. Gas prices got to come down."

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is up a dollar since last month, according to AAA.

From apps to loyalty points, to changing driving habits, consumers are willing to try just about anything for some relief at the pump.

Luckily for many drivers, shopping around for a gas rewards card may be the best option for quick and easy savings.

Watch as experts run down the best credit cards to save on gas:

Best gas credit cards to save money at the pump

Best gas credit cards

The personal finance website WalletHub recently released its best gas credit cards for April.

Writer and analyst Chip Lupo said with the right card, some drivers can save 5% to 6%, which can add up to hundreds of dollars.

"It is a lot easier than retraining yourself to drive slower or turn the air conditioner off. Or driving across town trying to find a gas station that’s two or three cents cheaper," Lupo said.

WalletHub’s picks for gas credit cards include:



Best gas credit card: The Citi Custom Cash Card which offers 5% cash back in your top eligible spending category, gas included

Best gas station credit card: The BP Credit Card offers 15-30 cents off per gallon at BP stations

Best gas station credit card for the initial bonus: The HSBC Premier World Credit Card offers an initial bonus of 50,000 points after spending $4,000 in the first three months, plus three points per $1 spent on gas.

Ted Rossman, a senior industry analyst with Bankrate, recommends credit cards offered by warehouse clubs for greater gas savings.

"The Sam's Club Mastercard is 5% on gas. The Costco card is 4% back at most gas stations. It's 5% at their own branded stations," he said.

How to choose a gas rewards card

When choosing a gas rewards card that’s right for you, Rossman prefers a percentage discount over a cents-per-gallon discount.

"That's less and less valuable these days. What is really valuable is the percentage. Like if you can get 5% back on gas, that's meaningful," he said.

However, if you regularly fill up at the same gas station, a station-affiliated card could be the right move.

"The biggest drawback is that store credit cards tend to have much higher interest rates than regular rewards cards, sometimes upwards of 30% plus," Lupo said. "So you have to be careful there."

When choosing a gas credit card, be aware of spending caps, annual fees and interest rates. And remember, rewards won’t help if a user carries a balance.

"Then any rewards that you've earned are going to be canceled out by the interest rates, plus you'll have extra interest charges on top of your balance," Lupo said.

More ways to save on gas

Rossman recommends stacking credit card rewards with loyalty programs whenever possible.

"A lot of supermarket chains have grocery rewards that can give you money off at the gas station. So that might be a way to double dip," Rossman said.

Spence leans on grocery fuel points to help offset rising prices. But even that can feel like fighting a losing battle.

"Even grocery prices are going up. It's just a vicious cycle at this point," Spence said.

If you’re paying for gas with cash or debit, or not earning cash back for your gas purchases, finding a new gas credit card can help put money back in your pocket.

The best cards reward you for gas purchases, as well as other spending categories, so you don’t waste your money.

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