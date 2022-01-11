Bengals vs Raiders tickets: Here's what it will cost you

CINCINNATI — The years-long playoff drought for the Cincinnati Bengals ends this Saturday at 4:30 pm at Paul Brown Stadium.

The last time time Bengals played in the postseason was way back in 2015 when they lost the AFC Wild Card Game to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The last time they won a playoff game was more than 30 years ago, in 1990 when they beat the Houston Oilers.

So you might think that ticket prices for this weekend's game would be through the roof, but that's not really the case.

With the Bengals facing the Raiders, and not Pittsburgh or Cleveland, there won't be thousands of car loads of fans driving in from nearby cities.

As a result, demand is lower than during a typical Steelers-Bengals clash.

Here is what you will pay

A visit to the official team site, Bengals.com, will take you to Ticketmaster, where very few tickets (most single seats) were still available starting at $220 on Tuesday morning, though as those seats sell, prices will go up.

Most seats for sale on Ticketmaster now are Verified Resale for $250 or higher.

As of Tuesday, third party sites like 333-SEAT, Vivid Seats, Stub Hub, and SeatGeek were selling secondhand tickets starting at around $225 for the upper deck.

Better seats in the lower bowl were selling in the $400 - $600 range.

We found a few aggressive sellers asking $800 or more for tickets near the 50 yard line. Hopefully those include a limo and champagne.

If you are hoping for better deals, you may want to wait until Friday night, when prices typically start to drop in the final hours before game time. The best deals, from desperate sellers, typically pop up 3 or 4 hours before the game.

If it doesn't work out, you can watch the game in a downtown sports bar.

Typical cost? $16 for two beers, and $12 for a plate of chicken wings.

That way you don't waste your money.

_______________________

Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Like" John Matarese Money on Facebook

Follow John on Instagram @johnmataresemoney

Follow John on Twitter (@JohnMatarese)

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com