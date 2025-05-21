Beef, chicken prices near record this Memorial Day: how to save on a cookout

We are entering summer grilling season with holidays like Memorial Day and Father's Day around the corner.

Rising beef and chicken prices, partly due to high demand and bird flu, could make cookouts more expensive this year.

Richard Barlion, owner of Barlion's Market in Cincinnati, says the price he pays for chicken breasts and thighs has risen over a dollar a pound this year.

"All the breasts, thighs... it has just been skyrocketing lately," Barlion said. "I have been trying not to raise my prices, but at this point, I am going to have to."

But there are ways to save money and still impress your guests.

Danny Jensen, Managing Editor of the blog Cheapism, advises consumers to watch out for sales and discounts on meat at the grocery store.

He also suggests stocking up on your meat ahead of time.

"It's good to shop at different times of the week or maybe talk to the folks at the supermarket too and find out when they're going to mark down those particular cuts," he said. "Before it hits the expiration date, you can buy those on sale and then you can freeze them."

Cheapism's blog post provides other ways to save on your next cookout.

For steaks, they recommend looking for:



Chuck eye (also known as a Delmonico steak)

Flat iron

London broil

Prices are much lower than pricier strip steaks or ribeyes.

They're slightly tougher, but you can enhance the flavor by marinating and cooking them until they're medium.

They also suggest making your own dry rubs and sauces, since the prepared versions can be costly.

The blog also advises consumers to skip the meat entirely, if your friends and family are OK with it and grill vegetables like portabella mushrooms and eggplant for a healthier alternative.

Watch some of the ways you can save on your summer cookout this year:

Beef and chicken prices near record highs this year: How to save on your grillout

Money-Saving Cookout Tips

Cheapism says you can dramatically cut the cost of your grillout if you:



Buy cheaper steak cuts

Make your own dry rub and barbecue sauce

Grill veggies instead

And if steak is too pricey, Cheapism says you can always buy ground beef and hot dogs, and grill those this year.

Your family will still have a good time.

Jensen said there are "fun ways to really expand the meal, save some money, but still have something delicious to serve your guests."

That way, you don't waste your money.

