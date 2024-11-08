Automatic refunds for flight cancellations and delays; What you should know before flying during the holidays

CINCINNATI — New federal regulations make it easier for travelers to get their money back after flight cancellations or significant delays. Ahead of the busy holiday travel season, automatic refund rules are now in effect for canceled or significantly delayed flights.

Travelers at CVG airport said this new policy provides additional security for passengers.

“I think hopefully there will be some accountability for airlines leaving people in the lurch,” said Maureen McKenna.

Haley Bennett flew out of CVG this week for a trip to Thailand. Bennett said the new rules helped eliminate some stress from her travel day on Tuesday.

“It definitely adds a layer of confidence as a consumer that I will at least get my plans made up some way somehow,” Bennett said.

Passengers will now get money back for:

Flight cancellations

Domestic delays of 3 or more hours

International delays of at least 6 hours.

This does not mean that travelers get both a refund and a new flight, the regulation only covers one or the other.

“I think refunds are great,” said Ryan Walker, who flew out of CVG for a business trip this week. “I recently got a credit due to some of the hurricanes in Florida and it’s not always easy to use, cause it doesn’t fit in your schedule so it’s much easier to get the money back and use it where I want.”

Maureen McKenna was flying out of Cincinnati with her family this week. She’s optimistic about the impact the new policy will have on airlines.

“Hopefully it will encourage airlines to keep them on track so that they get to their destination,” she said.

Sometimes, you make it to your flight on time, but your bag doesn’t. Now, you’re eligible for a refund on your bag fee if your luggage is delayed more than 12 hours on domestic flights, or more than 15 on international flights. You’ll also get refunds for prepaid services like seat selection and WiFi if you don't receive them.

“It just makes things easier and allows you to use your money where you want,” Walker said.

“It’s nice that if you’re impacted by a delay or cancellation, at least you get reimbursed for your plans you’ve been waiting for and banking on for so long.”

How to get your refund

The new rule also intends to make it easier for passengers to get refunds without having to fill out any additional paperwork. If your flight is canceled, you can now expect a refund to be issued to the original form of payment. Credit card refunds will be issued within 7 days, and refunds for any other forms of payment will be issued within 20 days.

Refunds will come automatically— you do not need to request it. Again, these rules do not apply if you accept an airline’s offer to re-book you on a new flight. The same applies to delays. If you still fly on the delayed flight, you are not entitled to a refund.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com