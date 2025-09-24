Auto shop sticker shock, as the price of many repairs soars

October 3 marks six months since new auto tariffs began to take effect, impacting the price of vehicles, parts and repairs.

And as of August 2025, the cost of vehicle maintenance was 8.5% higher than the same time last year, according to the latest Consumer Price Index.

As maintenance and repair costs continue to climb, drivers like Judy Johnston are finding themselves priced out of essential car care.

Johnston's car has an oil leak, but she said she's passing on the pricey repair.

"It will cost too much to get it fixed so we're just adding oil, like daily," she said.

More than half of drivers can't afford major repair

In a 2025 survey by FinanceBuzz, more than half of drivers, 58%, said they'd be unable to afford an emergency repair cost $1,000 or more.

That's a dangerous gap when the average repair costs $838, according to Kelley Blue Book.

Auto mechanic Russell Brumley of P&R Auto Repair said even minor accidents can result in major expenses.

"A mildly-bumped-into front end, you could have a $3,500 estimate on it," Brumley said.

Watch a shop tech show some of the repair parts now more expensive than ever:

Car repair costs soar: how to save money on repairs

Simple fixes now cost thousands

Once cheap and easy to fix, bumper repairs have become increasingly expensive thanks to labor and technology.

"A lot of sensors and wiring goes in the bumper," Brumley said. "You’ve got blind spot sensors, you have backup sensors."

Brumley said the bumper alone can reach the $1,000 range.

But when you add in the cost of those sensors?

"I had one on one particular, vehicle was $1,600," Brumley said.

He said after installation, some blind spot sensors have to be sent back to the dealership to be programmed.

"It gets into quite an expense," Brumley said.

How to save on car repairs

Fred Padgett with Bosch Automotive Aftermarket said you might be able to save by purchasing parts yourself but warns against buying the cheapest aftermarket parts you find.

"You may turn the key and the engine runs, but there's no guarantee on the longevity of that part — how long it's actually going to perform to the criteria, to the levels that it needs to perform," Padgett said.

He suggests original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, which are meant to be identical to what the car came with.

"Because then you know that part you're buying is the same quality as the part that came on the car when it was built," Padgett said.

According to a recent report from Consumer Reports, there are more ways to save money during the repair process:



Ask your shop about coupons or discounts

Use an auto parts store for something simpler, like a battery replacement

Do not skip out on regular maintenance

With a little help from YouTube, Padgett said some routine maintenance can be done at home, like oil changes and changing your transmission fluid.

"A lot of them have a drain plug in the transmission pan, so that you can actually drain the fluid out," he said.

The key is handling repairs before they snowball into something worse, so you don’t waste your money.

________________

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

___________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com