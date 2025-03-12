As Uber tests out new cash payment option in Tri-State, one driver expresses some safety concerns

CINCINNATI — The next time you take an Uber, you could pay with cash. The company is rolling out a pilot program to test the new payment option right here in the Tri-State.

Dustin Peters has been an Uber driver for eight years. He drives full-time.

“I like getting up early, getting my day done so I start at 4 in the morning, and I run until 2, 3, 4 in the afternoon,” Peters said.

On a busy day, he said he can make up to $300 by driving.

Peters said he has met plenty of interesting people throughout the years driving for Uber, and he’s had a few scary experiences.

“I mean, one time I had a gun pulled on me, it happens,” he said. “I was kicking the guy out and he pulled the gun on me.”

Peters said he called Uber’s safety team for assistance.

“They answered quickly, and I was able to start talking to them and that’s when the guy took off,” Peters said.

Peters said Uber’s new policy allowing cash payments raises some safety and security concerns.

“We have bigger safety issues we feel that Uber needs to address before this cash option,” he said.

He believes allowing cash payments could increase the risk of fraudulent rides, potential robberies and disputes over fares.

To utilize the cash payment feature, passengers must be verified riders. This requires you to submit your driver’s license or government ID to Uber.

“We’d like to see to see riders’ pictures, more of a verification than just scanning someone’s ID to verify them,” Peters said. “The verification and fake names are terrible sometimes.”

We reached out to Uber about some of Peters’ concerns and asked why they were adding the cash option. They provided the following statement:

“At Uber, we believe transportation should create opportunities for everyone. But we understand that not everyone has a bank account or a credit card — some people still prefer to use cash. That’s why we’re testing a new cash payment option to help make transportation more accessible, while also giving drivers more ways to earn.

Safety remains our top priority. Cash trips are only available to verified riders. Only experienced, highly rated drivers can accept these trips, and drivers can opt out of receiving cash trip requests at any time. Plus, all of Uber’s in-app safety features — like GPS tracking, audio and video recording, RideCheck, and emergency assistance—are always available during these trips. We’re excited to hear from riders and drivers about their experiences with this new option.”

Whether the driver carries cash for change is up to the driver. Drivers can tell passengers Uber will provide change as “Uber Cash” in the app. Cash trips will only be available between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

