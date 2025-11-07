As the holiday season approaches, here's how to find the right Christmas tree for you

HAMERSVILLE, Ohio — If you're looking for a real Christmas tree this year, you won't have to look far at Corsi Tree Farm. Corsi has the largest selection of choose-and-cut trees in the Tri-State.
Owner, Sheldon Corsi, shared everything you need to know about finding and maintaining the perfect tree.
"The crop is just really strong this year," Corsi said.
Corsi Tree Farm in Hamersville, Ohio, covers over 100 acres. Right now, 8,000 to 10,000 trees are ready to be cut.
The farm opens at 9 a.m. on Nov. 28, the day after Thanksgiving, and operates 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. They're closed Mondays and Tuesdays.
Tree Varieties and Selection
Corsi highlighted a few of this season’s most popular tree varieties and shared their benefits to help you find your perfect match.
White Pine
- Long-lasting, soft needles
- Flexible needles that drape naturally
- Full, symmetrical shape
- Lightweight branches — best for delicate ornaments
Canaan Fir
- Soft, gentle-to-touch needles
- Excellent needle retention — stays fresh for weeks
- Mild, sweet fragrance with a hint of citrus — captures the essence of Christmas
- Sturdy branches — ideal for heavier ornaments
Norway Spruce
- Stiff branches — hold ornaments securely
- Tall, conical, and elegant shape — a classic holiday look
- Smooth, non-sharp needles
- Fresh, pine-like scent
Flat Rate Pricing
Many local farms price Christmas trees by height or type, but at Corsi Tree Farm, it’s $90—including tax—no matter the size.
They've kept prices steady despite rising costs for things like fertilizer.
"We decided to keep the prices the same this year, as they were last year, because we have so many trees to sell," Corsi said.
Real vs. Artificial: The Cost Comparison
Corsi Tree Farm is competing not only with other farms but also with artificial tree sales.
"All of them are made elsewhere, mostly in China," Corsi said about artificial trees.
Tariffs are making artificial trees more expensive this year. Major importers say supply has dropped, pushing prices up 10% to 20%.
Maybe you've heard of the viral "Grand Duchess Twinkling Tree" at Home Depot. The 7-and-a-half-foot tree runs around $350. Target offers a pre-lit Alberta spruce for $175.
Family Activities at Corsi Tree Farm
Beyond tree cutting, Corsi Tree Farm offers other family experiences.
The lodge serves refreshments, including hot dogs and Corsi's homemade chili. An indoor petting zoo provides entertainment for children, and acoustic musicians perform on weekends from noon to 3 p.m. during the first three weekends of the season.
"People come out here, it's for the whole experience. They bring the family," Corsi said. "I've had people coming here for 40 years, and people who came with their parents are now bringing their children."
One family moved to St. Louis for eight years and still made the annual trip back to get their tree from Corsi.
"It's kind of easy to forget that, when you're working all year," Corsi said about the farm's impact on families.
After 44 years, it's those special moments that still keep him going.
"I've had people, strangers give me a hug and say thank you for doing this," Corsi said. "You realize how important this is."
