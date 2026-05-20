How to save on Memorial Day cookout grocery essentials

CINCINNATI — If you still need to make a grocery run before Memorial Day Weekend, where you shop could make a big difference in what you spend.

WCPO checked Meijer, Kroger, Walmart and Aldi to see which stores are offering the best deals this week on some of the most popular cookout items.

Hamburger buns

If you're having a classic backyard barbecue, chances are hamburger buns are on your list.

Meijer and Aldi had the lowest price this week at $1.39 a pack. Walmart was close behind at $1.48, while Kroger came in at $1.99.

Store Price Meijer $1.39 Aldi $1.39 Walmart $1.48 Kroger $1.99

Ground beef

Several stores are offering deals on larger packs of ground beef this week.

Aldi had the lowest per-pound price with ground beef for about $3.49 a pound in a 5-pound roll. Meijer's 3-pound package came in at $3.99 a pound.

Store Price Per Pound Package Size Total Cost Aldi ~$3.49/lb 5 lbs ~$17.45 Meijer $3.99/lb 3 lbs ~$11.97

Money-saving tip: Aldi's 5-pound roll offers the lowest per-pound price, but the $17 total cost makes it a better value only if you're feeding a large group.

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Corn on the cob

Corn on the cob is on sale at most stores this week.

Aldi had the lowest price at $2.39 for a four-pack. Walmart and Kroger were close behind at $2.98 and $2.99. Meijer's four-pack was the most expensive at $5.49 — but their better deal this week is bulk sweet corn, priced at five ears for $2.

Store Price Notes Aldi $2.39 4-pack Walmart $2.98 4-pack Kroger $2.99 4-pack Meijer $5.49 4-pack

Money-saving tip: Skip Meijer's four-pack and go for their bulk sweet corn instead — just $2 for five ears.

Watermelon

You can't forget the fruit. Walmart had the lowest price this week on whole seedless watermelons at $4.67. Aldi was close behind at $4.89, and Kroger came in at $4.99.

Store Price Walmart $4.67 Aldi $4.89 Kroger $4.99

Two-liter sodas

For two-liter sodas like Coke or Pepsi, Meijer and Kroger have the best name-brand deal this week at two for $5. At Walmart, two-liter bottles of Coke are $2.97 each. Aldi has a lower overall price at $1.29, but that's for its store-brand Summit Cola — not a name brand.

Store Price Brand Meijer 2 for $5.00 Name brand (Coke/Pepsi) Kroger 2 for $5.00 Name brand (Coke/Pepsi) Walmart $2.97 each Name brand (Coke) Aldi $1.29 each Summit Cola (store brand)

Money-saving tip: If you don't mind going store brand, Aldi's Summit Cola at $1.29 is the cheapest option on the shelf.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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