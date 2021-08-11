Appliance shortage has repair shops booming

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Rather than try to find new home appliances after they've broken, people could save a lot of money fixing their old one.

Mark Lancaster and his wife love their Kenmore washer that's over 40 years old. When it recently stopped working, they started looking for a new washer. But Lancaster said prices were high and shortages meant many models were on back order.

"Those are very difficult to come by," he said.

So he Googled the problem, and found that a $7 plastic connector was the reason the washer failed. A couple of YouTube videos and an hour with a screwdriver and wrench later, the washer was back on, according to Lancaster.

Not handy? Repair shops will help

Many people don't have the skill set to fix a broken washing machine, and that's why appliance repair shops are doing record business this year.

Days Appliances on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township has doubled in size in the past year and a half as a result of this rush to repair. Chief technician Pat Herren said a $200 repair on an older refrigerator or washer is usually worth it.

"Maybe it will use more water, but if you have a family, a new washer wont even go 8 or 9 years," Herren said.

He said newer appliances use so many electronics and plastic that they don't last like models built in the '50s.

"If you have older appliances hold onto them," he said. "They will run forever."

Herren said if you really want a new appliance, make sure it is available in a regional warehouse and not on back order. In today's market, some appliances can take six months to arrive. The wait is not what most people want to deal with right now.

As always, don't waste your money.

