AI is eliminating thousands of jobs. Here's how to protect your career and save your paycheck

CINCINNATI — Artificial intelligence is starting to reshape the workplace.

New research from Goldman Sachs economists warns that AI-driven job losses could last for years, potentially causing workers to make less money long-term, delaying homeownership and even lowering marriage rates.

I turned to experts to see how this technology is changing the job market in the Tri-State and how you can keep your skills relevant to protect your paycheck.

John Bovard, a financial advisor with Incline Wealth Advisors, said many companies are not backfilling positions when workers retire or leave. Instead, they are using AI to cut costs and reduce overhead.

"CEOs in their earnings reports are now mentioning and talking about AI more than ever," Bovard said.

This shift is already impacting major corporations and local businesses.

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"Bank of America recently announced that they were going to lay off about 2,000 people," Bovard said.

Locally, Bovard said Kroger announced in December it would lay off about 1,000 people, mainly in its 8451 division, impacting software and data analytics roles.

Recent college graduates are also facing fewer opportunities for traditional entry-level jobs.

"There was a stat that came out that said up to 35 to 50% of entry-level positions in technology, marketing or finance are currently eliminated from the job postings," Bovard said.

Beth Yoke, executive director of the Workforce Council of Southwest Ohio, said companies in Ohio laying off more than 50 people must submit a WARN notice to the state.

"We saw an uptick in them about this time last year, and we're still seeing a lot of WARN notices, so there is a shift happening out there in our regional economy," Yoke said.

Jobs most at risk

According to Bovard, AI is impacting nearly every industry, but some sectors are seeing faster changes than others. The jobs most at risk include:

Technology and software: Coding and software engineering roles are highly vulnerable.

Coding and software engineering roles are highly vulnerable. Finance and marketing: Data analytics and entry-level marketing positions are shrinking.

Data analytics and entry-level marketing positions are shrinking. Insurance: Backend administrative work is increasingly automated.

Backend administrative work is increasingly automated. Creative design: Bovard noted that toy maker Hasbro can now eliminate about 80% of its design mapping work using AI.

Jobs considered safe and protected

While office roles face shifts, several industries remain highly protected from AI automation, including:

The skilled trades: Plumbers, electricians, mechanics, elevator repair technicians and general contractors are in high demand.

Plumbers, electricians, mechanics, elevator repair technicians and general contractors are in high demand. Healthcare: Nurses, doctors, dentists and veterinarians remain essential.

Nurses, doctors, dentists and veterinarians remain essential. Education: Teachers cannot be replaced by technology.

Teachers cannot be replaced by technology. Airlines and travel: Pilots, flight attendants and airport ground staff are needed as travel demand hits record levels.

Pilots, flight attendants and airport ground staff are needed as travel demand hits record levels. Manufacturing and utilities: Companies like GE Vernova are building the physical infrastructure and power grids required to support AI, creating a boom in construction and civil engineering jobs.

"A lot of people are comparing it to the gold rush," Bovard said. "They needed picks, shovels. The backbone support system for AI is vitally important now within the United States, and that may be manufacturing or utility-type companies."

How to protect your career and save money

If you are worried about your job security, experts say you do not need to spend thousands of dollars returning to a traditional university. There are free ways to upskill and protect your income.

"If you are either in the job market now or you will be entering the job market very soon, it is vitally important that you become very proficient in some of these AI tools," Bovard said.

Bovard recommends familiarizing yourself with programs like Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot or Anthropic’s Claude. However, he warns that workers must be aware of AI's weaknesses, as the technology can produce inaccurate information regarding tax laws, deadlines and stock reports.

Yoke said job seekers should also focus on strengthening the abilities that computers cannot replicate.

"The soft skills are just becoming more important," Yoke said.

Critical thinking, relationship building and creativity are highly sought after by employers.

To learn these skills without breaking the bank, Yoke recommends utilizing free community resources. The state of Ohio offers a program called IMAP, which provides free training for job seekers.

"You can also just get your free library card and go to Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library," Yoke said.

The library offers access to LinkedIn Learning programs, which include AI tutorials and online courses. The Ohio Means Jobs Center also provides federal training dollars for eligible individuals to attend tech programs at organizations like Cable Academy, Per Scholas and Max Technical Training.

For those looking to completely pivot their careers without taking on student debt, Yoke said he suggests the skilled trades.

"It's an earn while you learn model," Yoke said.

Apprenticeship programs allow workers to get paid while they learn a new trade. With major local infrastructure projects underway, including the Brent Spence Bridge and the Western Hills Viaduct, Yoke said there is a massive opportunity to find steady, high-paying work.

"So as you're gaining the skills you need in an apprenticeship program, you are also getting paid because you're working," Yoke said.

While the short-term job market may be tough to navigate, Bovard believes the long-term impact of AI will ultimately lead to an economic boom, driving revenue growth and creating new opportunities for workers who adapt.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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