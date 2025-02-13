'A very frustrating situation' | Hyde Park neighbors say they've been dealing with mail delays for months

CINCINNATI — People across the Tri-State are reporting ongoing issues with their mail, including delays and missing mail.

Hyde Park resident Dottie Dervin reached out to us after months of late and missing mail, with no solution. I went to her neighborhood to hear more about what's been happening.

Her husband lives in a nursing home, and it's difficult for her to get around these days.

"It's not easy for me, let's just put it that way," Dervin said about the inconvenience of her mail issues.

Dervin said she first started having issues with her mail back in October.

"So here I am trying to figure out where's my mail, what have I been missing? It's frustrating," she said. “I talked to people in the neighborhood, and we just weren't getting mail. It would go on for days and days and days. At one point I said, this is really, really terrible."

Kathy Lieser lives down the street and has also had mail delivery issues.

"One day I said to my husband, (the mail carrier) is really struggling. He came to my house one day three times,” Lieser said. “He’d get up the street and realize he had more so he’d come back and forth and wasn’t finishing the route."

Lieser and Dervin both reached out to the post office to report the issues.

“The person I spoke to said, yes, we, we are aware, we're trying ... and they even retrained him for a couple of days,” Lieser said.

The neighbors said they continued to have mail issues.

“And the answer that the lady would give is that, 'Oh it's on the truck, you'll get it today, your mail's on the truck,' but the mail didn't come on the truck,” Dervin added.

They said their biggest concern is that they still mail checks to pay bills and they worry about bills being late.

“I know it's a hard job. I feel for him. I know it's hard for him. He's trying," Lieser said.

“He's trying, but that doesn't help us!” Dervin added.

We reached out to USPS and asked what could be done to help fix the problem. A postal inspector from the Cincinnati office told me they'd look into it and someone will be reaching out to Dervin about the issues. We've received similar complaints from people in Liberty Township, other Cincinnati neighborhoods and Hebron.

Dervin and Lieser hope speaking out about what they're experiencing will lead to a solution.

"That would be ideal because it's just a very frustrating situation,” Dervin said.

A spokesperson for USPS provided the following statement:

“We apologize for any inconvenience our customers may be experiencing, and we will gladly take steps to address issues. Customers can visit usps.com and click on “Contact us” at the bottom of our homepage or utilize this direct web address: https://usps.force.com/emailus/s/ [urldefense.us]. Customers may also request assistance through the official X account of the United States Postal Service @USPSHelp or private message on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/USPS [urldefense.us]"

