A Middletown salon owner saw business decrease due to inflation. Here's what she did to boost sales.

Inflation is impacting us all — prices for just about everything are way up, and many people are having to make choices of where they can cut costs.

Summer Kenerly, the owner of Trap Headdz Salon in Middletown, said her business has struggled as customer spending habits have changed.

"I love doing hair, I’ve been doing hair since I was like 13 years old," Kenerly said. "It became a hobby, then became a love and a passion."

Kenerly said it's a passion for making people feel their best, which is something Kyle Arnold can attest to.

“Like a whole new person. She really takes care of you," Arnold said.

Kenerly specializes in locs.

"I know the feeling of not knowing what to do with your hair or not knowing how to grow it so being able to give that to somebody makes me feel really good," Kenerly said.

While it's a passion, it's also her livelihood.

"We still have the house bill and you know our children that are starting school soon as well,” she said.

The problem is, for many of her clients, hair is no longer a priority.

"They put it off because they don't have the money to do it sometimes," Kenerly said.

Instead, many are saving their money for things like rent, gas or groceries.

"People are cutting their locs because they can't afford 'em or they're just you know, just not getting them done,” Kenerly said.

Kenerly was only getting about one to two customers every other day.

“I'm like this is just not helping, something has to give,” she said.

She had to keep customers coming back.

Kenerly decided to cut her locs prices from $120 to $75.

"Some money is better than no money,” she said.

Since dropping the prices in June, Kenerly said it’s helped substantially.

Business has more than doubled. Now, she's seeing three to four customers every day — and word is traveling fast.

"I keep trying to tell my nephews and my brothers to come up here, it's cheaper now, and they need it done," Arnold said.

It's been a win for the business, and the customers too.

"They’ve been so happy now they can pay other bills and still get their hair done," Kenerly said.

She plans to keep her locs prices lowered at least through the next couple months, so her customers can feel their best heading back to school in the fall.



