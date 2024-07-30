Watch Now
9 unexpected tax-free items during Ohio's Sales Tax Holiday

Some crazy items that now qualify for a sales tax break
Ohio's sales tax holiday jumps from one of the worst in the country to one of the best this year as so many more items qualify for tax breaks, including laptops and TVs.
Ohio's annual Sales Tax Holiday is here.

But in 2024 it goes from one of the worst in the nation to one of the best, thanks to Ohio lawmakers who heard the complaints that too few things qualified for a tax break.

Now, under an update signed by Governor Mike DeWine, thousands more items qualify for the tax break.

And you may be amazed at some of the wacky things that make the list this year.

The tax holiday now lasts 10 days — from July 30 to August 8.

But the biggest change is that the threshold for tax-free purchases jumps from $75 to $500 per item.

Those items do not have to be school supplies, they simply have to be what the state calls "tangible goods."

So here are 9 things you can now purchase with no sales tax, saving between 7 to 8%, depending on your county.

Some of them may be considered "wacky," as they have absolutely nothing to do with back-to-school season.

The items include:

  1. Laptops costing less than $500
  2. HDTVs under $500
  3. iPads and tablets
  4. XBoxes (and Playstations)
  5. Eyeglasses and contact lenses
  6. Tires for your car
  7. Barbecue grills
  8. Bicycles
  9. Dine-in restaurant meals

Meals will be one of the most notable changes: for 10 days you can go to dinner anywhere in Ohio and pay no sales tax (takeout food is not affected, as it is not normally subject to tax).
CLICK HERE for the official state website explaining what qualifies.

Things that don't qualify

So what does not qualify for a tax break?

Used cars, boats, alcohol, tobacco, vaping products and any marijuana items.

Gasoline and diesel fuel also do not qualify, as it is not considered "tangible personal property."

Services like haircuts, manicures and your Spectrum or Altafiber bill are also not included.

And anything with recurring payments, such as monthly car payments, is not included.

Other than that, shop away, and don't waste your money.
