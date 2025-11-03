$45 cheese? Pricing error shows why you should double-check your grocery receipts

CINCINNATI — Ever feel like your grocery bill doesn't quite add up? One local family's shocking discovery at checkout serves as a reminder that it's always a good idea to double-check your receipt.

Sharon Hull's husband picked up what appeared to be a normal pack of white American cheese from the pre-packaged section at Kroger. The back of the package clearly showed a $5 sticker, but when it was scanned at checkout, the price rang up as $45.

"It was kind of funny because when I got home from work, he had said, 'You wouldn't believe I just got stuff for chili and for my lunch and it was like $140,'" Hull said.

Hull agreed the total seemed high, but she didn't think much of it until the next day, when she was making a sandwich.

"The next day I went to make a sandwich and was like, 'Do you still have the receipt because the package says $45,'" Hull said.

The good news? Kroger fixed the error and gave her a full refund, but Hull wanted to share her story as a reminder for other shoppers to always check their receipts.

"When you purchase it with other things, sometimes you don't pay as close attention. I didn't want that to happen to someone else and them not catch it," Hull said.

How to avoid overpaying on groceries

Here are several ways to protect yourself from checkout errors:



Watch the screen as items are scanned — It's the best way to catch errors before you pay

— It's the best way to catch errors before you pay Double-check your receipt — Make sure sales, coupons and rewards actually apply

— Make sure sales, coupons and rewards actually apply Verify produce codes and weights — If you didn't buy organic, don't pay for it

— If you didn't buy organic, don't pay for it Look for duplicates — Barcodes can sometimes incorrectly ring up twice

— Barcodes can sometimes incorrectly ring up twice Keep a photo of your receipt — It makes refunds easy if you discover errors later

The Hull family has turned their expensive mistake into a running joke.

"It's like a joke now, we're like, 'Do you want a really fancy sandwich with the expensive cheese?'" Hull said.

When asked if it was the best white American cheese she had ever had, Hull laughed.

"I mean, it was delicious, I don't know if it was $45 delicious, like Michelin Star cheese, but it was delicious," Hull said.

Bottom line: Mistakes happen. Take a few extra seconds to check your receipt, so you don't waste your money.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

