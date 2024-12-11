12 Merry Days of Deals: How to save on groceries at Kroger ahead of the holidays

Inflation is cooling, but grocery prices are still high. Your costs can add up quickly even if you're just picking up a few things at the store.

Ahead of the holidays, we're all looking for ways to cut back on spending. Kroger is offering discounts on groceries this week.

We went to Kroger to find out more about their “12 Merry Days of Deals,” so you don't waste your money.

Kroger customer Kate Roberts said rising costs have impacted the way she grocery shops.

"You just really have to watch, which I didn't before, I would just put things in the cart," she said.

Roberts said now, times are different and so are her shopping habits.

“Now, it's like I really look at things and compare, like I went to Target before I came to Kroger, and I was comparing prices to that way," Roberts said.

Kroger’s corporate affairs manager, Jenifer Moore, said customers can shop Kroger’s “12 Merry Days of Deals” through next Tuesday.

"This is definitely an incredible time for us to offer these savings to our customers,” Moore said. “They are looking to match their budgets to have a great, enjoyable holiday season and so we're just doing our part to continue offering these savings.”

Here's how it works:

"Each day there is a different deal. So, we encourage customers to either check their app or visit kroger.com for the day selection, it'll actually give you the daily deal and deals for the upcoming days," Moore said.

After clipping the deal of the day, you can redeem the savings until Dec. 17.

"Once you clip it, it is attached to your Kroger plus number. You need to enter that number when you check out to take advantage of the offer," she said.

Moore said this is the first year Kroger is offering the 12 Merry Days of Deals.

"And customers have actually been responding very favorably to it," Moore said.

Moore also said it's been the most popular offer on Kroger’s website since the deal launched.

"In this operating division alone, more than 33,000 customers have clicked the first deal, which was two-liter soda for a discount," Moore said.

You can shop these savings in stores and through pickup and delivery orders.

Each coupon is redeemable up to five times per transaction.

Remember to clip the deal the day that it's live. You can redeem it through Dec. 17, but you have to clip the coupon on the actual day, that way you don't waste your money.

