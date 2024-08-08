Big Lots to close hundreds of stores, including multiple locations in the Cincinnati area

CINCINNATI — Discount chain Big Lots is expected to close more than 300 stores nationwide, including multiple locations in the Cincinnati area, by the end of the year.

The company previously announced it was planning to close 35 to 40 stores but recently increased the number of closings to 315 in its latest SEC filing. Big Lots said the closures are to "aggressively address underperforming stores."

Listed among the locations closing is the Big Lots location on Colerain Avenue in Cincinnati, as well as the store on Princeton Pike in Springdale. Both have a website banner stating, "CLOSING THIS LOCATION — SAVE UP TO 20% OFF."

Also closing are the Big Lots locations on Tylersville Road in West Chester and Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Township.

Big Lots has not released an official list of stores it plans to close. An official date for those locations' closures has also not been posted.

Our partners at Scripps News report Big Lots said its net sales decreased $114.5 million, or 10.2%, in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023. Its long-term debt also increased by $72.2 million since the first quarter of 2023.

To check your local Big Lots location, visit the company's website.