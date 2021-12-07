Type O blood donors needed immediately; less than half of what's needed is available

CINCINNATI — Hoxworth Blood Center is in desperate need of blood donations. if you are Type O+ or O- the agency asks that you donate immediately.

"We need eligible individuals to schedule a blood donation as soon as possible, preferably before the holidays, to ensure we have an adequate supply of blood for local patients," Hoxworth spokesperson, Cara Nicholas said in a press release.

Type O- is the universal donor, which means it can be given to people with any blood type. Type O+ is one of the most common blood types, but Hoxworth's inventory is less than 45% of what is necessary to meet the needs of local hospitals.

"Many other blood centers in the U.S. are struggling to maintain a solid inventory of blood," Chief Medical Officer of Hoxworth Blood Center, David Oh, MD, said. "We cannot rely on obtaining blood products from other communities to support our own blood supply. Every blood transfusion that is given to a patient in need comes from a volunteer donor, and we are calling on the Cincinnati community to come to our aid."

To make an appointment, you can call (513) 451-0910 or you can make one online.

Provided: Alecia Lipton | Hoxworth Blood Center UC Health physician, Dr. Robert Ernst, survived COVID-19. He is seen here donating plasma for testing.

Hoxworth Blood Center, University of Cincinnati was founded in 1938 and serves more than 30 hospitals in 18 counties in the Tri-State. Hoxworth collects more than 90,000 units of blood every year.

Related Article: Light up your holiday by donating to Hoxworth

Related Article: Save a life and honor a veteran when you donate at Hoxworth