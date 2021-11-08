Save a Life & Honor A Veteran When You Donate at Hoxworth

Hoxworth Blood Center is inviting the Cincinnati community to honor veterans this year by making a lifesaving blood donation leading up to Veterans Day.Donors who give between between Monday, Nov. 1 and Thursday, Nov. 11 at one of Hoxworth’s seven Neighborhood Donor Centers will receive a $10 e-gift card as a special thanks for their donation. Donors will receive a link for the e-gift card by email within 48 hours of their donation.Appointments are encouraged to maintain proper social distancing, and masks are required of all donors. To schedule a donation, visit www.hoxworth.org or call (513) 451-0910.

