Light up Your Holiday by Donating with Hoxworth

When you donate blood, you will light up the life of a local patient—and this holiday season, Hoxworth Blood Center donors can experience a spectacular Christmas light experience of their own.Donors who give between Friday, Nov. 12 and Wednesday, Nov. 24 at one of Hoxworth’s seven Neighborhood Donor Centers will receive a free ticket to the Lumaze Cincinnati Christmas Light Festival and Market at Duke Energy Convention Center. Tickets are valid for weekdays through Dec. 9.Appointments are encouraged to maintain proper social distancing, and masks are required of all donors. To schedule a donation, visit www.hoxworth.org or call (513) 451-0910.
Posted at 2:48 PM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 14:48:00-05
Cincy Lifestyle Team