Light up Your Holiday by Donating with Hoxworth

When you donate blood, you will light up the life of a local patient—and this holiday season, Hoxworth Blood Center donors can experience a spectacular Christmas light experience of their own.Donors who give between Friday, Nov. 12 and Wednesday, Nov. 24 at one of Hoxworth’s seven Neighborhood Donor Centers will receive a free ticket to the Lumaze Cincinnati Christmas Light Festival and Market at Duke Energy Convention Center . Tickets are valid for weekdays through Dec. 9.Appointments are encouraged to maintain proper social distancing, and masks are required of all donors. To schedule a donation, visit www.hoxworth.org or call (513) 451-0910.

