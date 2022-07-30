Cincinnati Children's, CareSource agree to new Marketplace insurance contract, keeping 1,000 families covered

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Children's and health insurer CareSource have agreed to a new contract on a Marketplace insurance option, meaning at least 1,000 families will be able to continue to receive care from the medical center.

Parents received a letter in the mail from the hospital earlier this year informing them CareSource would cancel its in-network coverage starting Aug. 1 after the two sides failed to strike a deal on a new contract. CareSource was the only Marketplace option contracted with the hospital, meaning around 1,000 families would lose affordable access to their kids' treatment in Southwest Ohio.

“This is terrifying,” mother Erin Lipps said when she received the news in June. “I feel like it would be irresponsible for me to not have insurance on my children. Things happen, and you never know what’s going to come down the road, so it’s important for me to be able to get good health care for my children."

RELATED | Families fight for help as Cincinnati Children's stops accepting Ohio Marketplace insurance

Many parents said they were working to pre-authorize treatment so their children could continue to get coverage after the contract ends. Now, they will be covered without interruption.

"Cincinnati Children’s never stopped working to seek a solution on our patients’ behalf," said Chris Scowden, assistant vice president for contract and payer relations at Cincinnati Children's. "As a result, these patients will continue to be considered in-network through their Ohio Marketplace insurance for all services provided at the medical center."

CareSource Ohio Market President Steve Ringel said the insurer is happy to agree to a new contract.

"This agreement comes following several months of thoughtful discussions, working toward an agreement to provide Marketplace patients with access to the highest level of healthcare," said Ringel. "We look forward to continuing to serve the needs of our Marketplace members together."

