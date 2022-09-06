'We've had a rough journey': Benefit ride planned to raise awareness for Hamilton 7-year-old with rare cancer

CINCINNATI — For four months now, a Hamilton 7-year-old has been fighting an aggressive and rare brain tumor.

Rydder Ames' parents noticed things were troubling their son in April. When he failed a vision test and lost function in the left side of his body, Ames was taken to Cincinnati Children's.

The hospital discovered Ames had diffuse midline glioma, a rare brain tumor mostly found in children.

His mother, Krista Stevens, said their lives have been incredibly difficult the last few months.

"We've had a rough journey," Stevens said. "He's had three surgeries. We didn't know what it was ... and they're actually ready to bring him back in because he's not healing right."

A family friend, Jerry Reardon, is hoping he can bring a smile to Ames' face again with an event called, "Rydder's Ride." The benefit ride will include several motorcyclists from Queen City Harley Davidson in West Chester meeting up with Ames in person.

"You've got a boy going through so much," Reardon said. "I've met him numerous times, I've been to the house and he's so upbeat. He's worried more about his brothers than himself ... It hurts. It inspires. And there's no way I could say no to helping him out."

The ride, which raises awareness of both Ames' story and DMG, will be Sept. 17. Ames will meet the riders will hosting a lemonade stand, a favorite pastime of his.

