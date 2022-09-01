Mount Notre Dame student follows her dream to become first female sideline reporter for Moeller football

CINCINNATI — When Moeller's football team took to their home field Friday, a girl was on the sideline for the first time ever.

Mount Notre Dame junior Maddie Huiet is the first female sideline reporter for the all-male high school football team.

"I was a little nervous at first, and then once I like started watching the game and taking notes, I was like, 'This is so cool,'" Huiet said.

The 16-year-old who wants to be a sports reporter brought a sign to ESPN's College GameDay appearance at UC last fall asking for a job and lobbied hard to get a gig at Moeller.

"What's great about Maddie is the fact that she jumped feet first and she was pushing me and pushing me like, 'Barrett I want to get involved, I want to get involved,' and, you know, you can't teach that, you can't teach that fire," said Barrett Cohen with Moeller High School.

Her dad, a Moeller grad, was thrilled to see his daughter make her dreams a reality.

"It's funny because this was what I wanted to do growing up and I didn't have the gumption to chase my dream like she is, so it's really it's very a proud moment," Jason Huiet said.

Her mom said they continue to push their daughter to follow her dreams.

"Hats off to Moeller too for being willing to be so inclusive to females being an all-boys school," Tracy Huiet said.

Watch out, Caleb and Marshall! We've got your competition on the other line.

