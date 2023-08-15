'I think it's just the best': Hidden Northside garden offers kids opportunity to get their hands dirty

CINCINNATI — In Northside, there are plenty of sidewalks, homes and businesses, but green space isn't plentiful — yet, nestled behind a high, black fence on a main Northside street is a bit of an oasis.

It's a plot of earth dedicated to trees, lawn and flowers, belonging to Happen Inc., a Cincinnati-based, non-profit that is child and family centered.

Tucked into one corner of this plot is the Butterfly Garden, and on a random summer day, teenagers are tending to it as bees buzz between the zinnias and butterflies loll along the hedges of marigolds.

Larkin Overton is one of those pulling marigolds to be replanted in containers on Northside's street corner.

"Honestly, my parents made me join Happen Inc. because my mom said ... you need something to do during the summer," said Overton.

There are chores to do here, but inside those chores are life lessons. Chief among them, said Overton, is a work ethic.

"We learned how to arrange the flowers," said Overton. "We learned how to pick them, cut them. I think it's just the best because everyone loves flowers."

Happen Inc. has a professional florist who comes to the garden to teach the kids to cut the flowers and arrange them. Recently, they sold their bouquets and got to keep the money raised. Each teen walked away with about $130.

Plastic surgeon John Mendelsohn and his foundation sponsors the garden.

"It's beautifying the area and I love it. it's great," said Mendelsohn.

Mendelsohn has been a supporter of Happen Inc for years. He said he believes in the mission of making creative, bonding experiences. And, he said, he loves that kids are learning life skills along the way. But for Mendelsohn, his true joy is in the ecological experience the garden provides.

All these things make Happen Inc's founder and Executive Director Tommy Rueff proud.

"What we really want to try to do is create memories that last a lifetime," said Rueff. "So if a teen really grasps on to any part of this, it could horticulture, it could be a florist, landscaping. Anything in those areas we're teaching — who knows? it might create a passion or a profession for a lifetime."