‘We start in August’ | Magnificent home Christmas display in Batavia is turning heads locally and nationally

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — From handmade animatronics to penguins ice skating, Clark’s Crazy Christmas in Batavia just about has it all.

The sea of Christmas decorations can be found on Pleasant Meadows Drive. It’s all set up by homeowner Chris Clark.

“We start in August and as you can see today, I’m still working on it, have not gotten it all done,” Clark said.

Alex Null (WCPO) Penguins skate on ice as a choir sings in the back.



Clark has set up the show for the past five years. It’s part of his way of spreading joy during the holiday season.

The attention to detail is hard to miss, and Clark says it takes three to four months to set up.

The setup isn’t the only challenge, though. Clark also makes sure the thousands of daily visitors receive free hot cocoa to keep them warm.

It’s gotten so massive, that it recently caught national attention.

Clark’s display won ABC’s "The Great Christmas Light Fight," earning him money and a trophy.

That trophy can be seen in the display, being polished by one of Clark’s handmade elf animatronics.

Alex Null (WCPO) Clark's trophy is on display being polished by an elf animatronic.



“It’s like kind of winning the Super Bowl,” Clark said.

Clark’s light show is surrounded by laughter and cheer, but part of the reason for its creation is far from joyful.

Five years ago, Clark was diagnosed with an aggressive form of multiple sclerosis.

He says that, eventually, he’ll need a caregiver to help him daily.

That’s why he wants to take advantage of the time he has left where setting up the display himself is still possible.

“I told myself on the way out that I wanted to bring joy to other people, so here we are today creating this monstrosity of lights,” Clark said.

Clark said seeing the reactions from the people who come is worth the inflated electricity bill.

“You have the older couples, man, that come here in their 80s, 90s that are like tears in their eyes, crying, being like 'this brings back my childhood, people just don’t do this anymore,'” Clark said.

Alex Null (WCPO) Creativity is on display under the deck, with multiple animatronics moving.



Clark says he loves creating something new in the display every year.

He encourages people to stop by and to take time to soak in the holiday spirit.

“I wanted to have the conversations, I want people to talk to each other, I wanted people to have that great fellowship with each other as they’re visiting. I’ll tell you what, I see it every night, it’s amazing what happens here,” Clark said.

Clark says the display will stay up until the start of the new year.