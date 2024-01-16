Watch Now
Curators at Freedom Center want you to remember Coretta Scott King on MLK Day, too

Coretta Scott King was the driving force behind the holiday
Coretta Scott King
Scott Stewart/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Black leaders representing major black organizations talk with reporters during a Capitol Hill Press conference in Washington, Tuesday, August 5, 1986. The leaders pressed for immediate action on South African sanctions legislation and urged the passage of a bill that would impose stringent, comprehensive economic sanctions on apartheid South Africa. From left are: Mrs. Coretta Scott King, President of the Martin Luther King center for Nonviolent Social Change; Randall Robinson, executive director of Trans Africa; Rep. Walter Fauntroy, D-D.C.; and Rep. William Gray, D-Pa, chairman of the House Budget Committee. (AP Photo/Scott Stewart)
Coretta Scott King
Posted at 10:41 PM, Jan 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-15 22:43:24-05

CINCINNATI — As the country celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day, it's important to honor the woman who made the day happen.

"[Coretta Scott King] was definitely someone who was instrumental in actually making MLK Day a national holiday," said Stephanie Lampkin, curator at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.

Coretta established The King Center Institute in 1968 after her husband was assassinated. She worked tirelessly to make sure King's name lived on. In 1983, President Ronald Regan signed a bill that designated the third Monday of January as a federal holiday in honor of King. It took an additional 17 years for it to be recognized in all 50 states.

Lampkin said Coretta was active and outspoken during the Civil Rights Movement.

"She had a legacy in her own right, speaking up for women’s rights as well as against the Vietnam War. She spoke and lectured on racism," Lampkin said.

She spoke at the University of Cincinnati’s 2004 commencement, where she talked about racism.

"Fulfilling my husband's dream of a nation united, and interracial justice, and inclusiveness, and multi-cultural diversity means we must stand firm against all forms of racism, bigotry and discrimination," Coretta said.

Her words still inspire people today.

"I admire her fortitude. I admire her perseverance. I admire that she showed up every single day even when it was insurmountable," said Trudy Gaba, social justice curator at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.

Gaba said it’s important for people to honor Coretta on MLK Day.

"When you think of this day and you remember this day, remember her as well," Gaba said. "They were partners. I think when you look at these movements no one saw themselves as individuals. They all saw themselves as part of a collective whole that were working in tandem pursuit of collective freedom."

She said it’s important to recognize all of the men and women who stood beside Dr. King.

"Building upon the legacy of King as well as his wife Coretta is important because we need to be able to see ourselves in their work," Gaba said.

Just as Coretta hoped that the 2004 class could see the importance of equality.

"Non-violence is not just about behavior. It’s about attitude," said Coretta. "The way we treat each other, and speak to each other and look out for each other, it is a conscious commitment to understanding, forgiveness, sharing, helping each other."

