Cincinnati Kwanzaa Committee kicks off citywide celebration, ready for weeklong holiday

CINCINNATI — Local leaders and community members gathered in greater Cincinnati Dec. 26 to celebrate the first day of Kwanzaa.

Kwanzaa is a seven-day cultural holiday celebrated by African Americans and the pan-African community. It honors family, community and unity among people of African descent. During this holiday, families come together to celebrate with feasts, music and dance. Kwanzaa concludes with a day dedicated to reflection and a recommitment to the seven principles that guide the celebration.

Through Jan. 1, the Cincinnati Kwanzaa Committee will host several holiday events throughout the city.

Cincinnati Kwanzaa Celebration

Families gathered at the Lincoln Recreation Center for the second Cincinnati Kwanzaa Celebration Thursday night. The event, hosted from 1-3 p.m., began with a youth village featuring African face painting, Kwanzaa treat-making and Color Me Africa crafts.

The free event started with a Drum Call and the lighting of the first Kwanzaa candle, followed by a fashion show, an elder procession and performances of songs and poems.

"It has a long history in Cincinnati, where we celebrate our cultural heritage as African American individuals in our city, as well as we celebrate our culture. And so, Kwanzaa is super important because it deals with values it deals with community. It deals with bringing people together, said Toilynn Oneal Turner, member of the Cincinnati Kwanza Committee.

Until 7 p.m., attendees had the chance to visit local vendors selling health drinks, candles, shea butter, body oils, food, fashion, paintings and more.

Cincinnati Kwanzza Festival

Here's a list of the rest of this holiday's events:

  • Friday, Dec. 27 — Kujichagulia
    Joseph Clark African Art Gallery 3-6 p.m.
    Kwanzaa Part at the Greenwich 7 p.m. to midnight
  • Saturday, Dec. 28 — Ujima
    Heart of Northside 1-7 p.m.
  • Sunday, Dec. 29 — Ujamaa
    The Mothership Center 1-4 p.m.
  • Monday, Dec. 30 — Nia
    The Mothership Center 1-4 p.m.
    The Greater Cincinnati Foundation 5:30-8 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Dec. 31 — Kuumba
    Esoteric 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 3-8 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Jan. 1 — Imani
    Karamu Potluck Style Community Feast at The Mothership Center 1-6 p.m.

