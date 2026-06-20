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Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park opens near Kings Island as a new Tri-State family destination

A cartoon-themed glamping and RV resort offers families pools, activities and character meet-and-greets just outside Cincinnati.
A cartoon-themed glamping and RV resort offers families pools, activities and character meet-and-greets just outside Cincinnati.
Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park opens near Kings Island as a new Tri-State family destination
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Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park, a cartoon-themed glamping and RV resort, has opened near Kings Island, giving Tri-State families a new summer vacation destination.

The former Camp Cedar is now home to Yogi Bear, Boo Boo and Cindy Bear. The new Cincinnati-area resort is one of 10 Jellystone Park locations across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

General Manager Marc Belden said the park is designed to go beyond a traditional campground experience.

"Jellystone Park is more than a campground," Belden said. "We are an 'activity central' for kids. We have lots of activities, sun up to sun down."

The park includes 73 rental cabins with all the comforts of home, 22 luxury RV rentals and 167 RV spots that can accommodate any type of RV.

Belden said themed weekends are planned throughout the season.

"Every weekend, we have a theme weekend, from 'Christmas in July' through October. We're doing 'Halloween Haunt' with trick-or-treat every weekend," Belden said.

For more information, visit Jellystonepark.com.

This sponsored segment aired on CINCY LIFESTYLE and has been convered to this platform with the assistance of AI.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

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Cincy Lifestyle Team
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

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