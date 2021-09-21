World Alzheimer's Day: Learning More About This Disease

Today is World Alzheimer's Day (September 21st), a day dedicated to educating and spreading awareness about Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia. But for Artis Senior Living, every day is about teaching people how to support those with dementia and their loved ones. We talked to Mary Underwood about The Artis Way of care, their partnership profile, and how they provide support and direction at every step of a family's journey.
To Learn More About Memory Care the Artis Way, call (513) 409-0208 or visit them online at TheArtisWay.com/WCPO
Posted at 12:01 PM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 12:01:52-04
Today is World Alzheimer's Day (September 21st), a day dedicated to educating and spreading awareness about Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia. But for Artis Senior Living, every day is about teaching people how to support those with dementia and their loved ones. We talked to Mary Underwood about The Artis Way of care, their partnership profile, and how they provide support and direction at every step of a family's journey.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.
Cincy Lifestyle Team