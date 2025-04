April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, a time to amplify the voices of survivors and highlight the organizations making a difference. Women Helping Women has been standing with survivors since 1973, providing 24/7 support in hospitals, courtrooms, and beyond.

CEO Kristin Shrimplin joined Michelle Hopkins in studio to share how their team listens, believes, and empowers survivors on their path to healing. For more information and resources, visit www.womenhelpingwomen.org

