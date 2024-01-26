Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Winter Family Fitness Inspiration

Winter Family Fitness Inspiration
Posted at 11:31 AM, Jan 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-26 11:31:43-05

As winter sets in, it’s a challenge for families to contend with countless days indoors with kids spending endless hours lost on video screens.

Maks Chmerkovskiy of Dancing with the Stars is teaming up with Great Wolf Lodge to share unexpected, simple ways to help keep families active this winter. Maks spoke with Pete Scalia about how his family uses game nights and cooking meals together to help avoid the winter blues. In addition, he shares how families can take the outdoors, inside at one of the nation’s largest waterpark resorts, where families can experience a number of different active adventures from rock-climbing and ropes courses to a family-friendly Adventure Training program. The goal, avoid cabin fever and develop family-friendly activities to get everyone moving while creating family bonding moments.

For more information, visit www.GreatWolf.com

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

3:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

2:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.