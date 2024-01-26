Winter Family Fitness Inspiration

As winter sets in, it’s a challenge for families to contend with countless days indoors with kids spending endless hours lost on video screens.

Maks Chmerkovskiy of Dancing with the Stars is teaming up with Great Wolf Lodge to share unexpected, simple ways to help keep families active this winter. Maks spoke with Pete Scalia about how his family uses game nights and cooking meals together to help avoid the winter blues. In addition, he shares how families can take the outdoors, inside at one of the nation’s largest waterpark resorts, where families can experience a number of different active adventures from rock-climbing and ropes courses to a family-friendly Adventure Training program. The goal, avoid cabin fever and develop family-friendly activities to get everyone moving while creating family bonding moments.

For more information, visit www.GreatWolf.com

#WCPO9Sponsor