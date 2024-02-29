Watch Now
Winter Beauty, Fashion, & Wellness

Posted at 10:15 AM, Feb 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-29 10:15:08-05

Look and feel your best this winter! Lifestyle Expert, Cheryl Leahy joined Pete Scalia with some of her favorite seasonal beauty, fashion and wellness essentials.

Olay Indulgent Moisture Body Wash with Notes of Rose and Cherry Crème - This 24-hour moisturizing body wash is infused with silky moisturizers and Vitamin B3 that penetrate the skin 10 layers deep to improve dry skin from dull to glowing with confidence in just 14 days!
Learn more by visiting www.olay.com. Available at your local Walmart, Target, Walgreens, CVS, Family Dollar and drugstores nationwide.

Mezlan Shoes are trend-forward, extremely comfortable handcrafted footwear for men. With styles for business and casual occasions, they are injected with memory foam in the soles and prices start at $300 which is unheard of for this caliber of shoes. Visit www.mezlan.com to learn more.

The one-of-a-kind Beauty Pearl® helps promote youthful, nourished, and healthy-looking skin from the inside out with beautifying herbs, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and essential amino acids—in an equally beautiful, pearl-sized pill. Korean white ginseng also helps balance hormones to soothe your muscles, mind, and nervous system while vitamin-rich chrysanthemum and royal jelly extract support skin’s natural renewal.* It’s the perfect daily supplement to add to your skin care routine that leaves you looking and feeling more balanced and beautiful! This product can be found online at Sunrider's official website https://us.sunrider.com/shop

