What You Can Control With Prosperity Asset Management

Posted at 1:52 PM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 13:52:36-05

From wars to inflation, a lot of things seem to be out of our control right now...But there are some things you can still control about your personal economy. Tony Roberts, President and Founder of Prosperity Asset Management, a firm that helps individuals and couples live a more secure retirement, joined Cincy Lifestyle to discuss how they can help!

Take advantage of the special offer from Prosperity Asset Management. If you’re nearing retirement, or already retired, Tony and his team will sit down with you personally to customize a retirement plan just for you. This is a comprehensive plan that not only includes a look taxes, but your investments, your income sources...And so much more to help get you to your dream retirement! This offer is complimentary today for those who have saved 500 thousand or more for retirement. Call 502-289-6485.

You can also check out their Tax Bill Estimator at ARobertsAssociates.com

