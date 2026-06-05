What nutritionists actually think about the 'Fibermaxxing' wellness trend

As viral wellness trends continue to flood social media, one movement is gaining real traction for its lasting benefits: “fibermaxxing,” or reaching your daily recommended fiber intake of 28 grams through food or supplements. While many trends promise quick results, experts say fiber is a foundational habit that supports digestive health, heart health by lowering cholesterol, and more, yet nearly 90% of Americans still aren’t getting enough.

In this segment, registered dietitian Amy Shapiro, MS, RD, CDN, will explain why fiber is essential for digestive wellness and how simple, consistent habits can make a meaningful difference over time. From incorporating more fiber-rich foods into your meals to adding supplements like Metamucil’s psyllium fiber, she’ll share practical, approachable ways to close the fiber gap.

Metamucil is also launching “Metamucil Mic Grab,” a new digital content series designed to cut through the noise of fleeting wellness fads. Hosted by Shapiro and featuring 90s icons Lance Bass and Danielle Fishel, the series brings a fresh, relatable perspective to today’s most-searched wellness topics from fibermaxxing and gut health to building sustainable habits that actually stick.

This segment is sponsored by Metamucil.

