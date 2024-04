Shield your identity and safeguard our community at the Furniture Fair WCPO 9 Shred Day event benefiting Crime Stoppers! Bring your sensitive documents and unwanted prescription drugs to one of the five furniture fair locations on Saturday, April 13 from 8am-12pm. Gene Ferrara, the president of Crime Stroppers, joined Michelle Hopkins and Pete Scalia to discuss the importance of this event and how you can take proactive steps to protect yourself!

Learn more at www.wcpo.com/shred-day