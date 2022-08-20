Watch Now
About Us

Actions

Protect yourself by taking part in our Shred Day benefitting Crime Stoppers

Shred_day_2020.jpg
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO
Shred_day_2020.jpg
Posted at 9:22 PM, Aug 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-19 21:22:56-04

CINCINNATI — Protect yourself from identity thieves and get rid of unwanted prescription drugs by taking part in WCPO 9/Furniture Fair Shred Day benefitting Crime Stoppers.

The event takes place Saturday, Sept. 17th, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at five Furniture Fair locations. All donations go to Crime Stoppers to help solve crimes in our community. Please limit to four bags or boxes per car.

We must require you to follow these procedures in order to keep everyone safe:

  • Please place all paper in your trunk or back hatch
  • Please remain in your car at all times put your care in park and unlock your trunk
  • You will be able to drop prescription medication into a receptacle from your vehicle window.
  • Likewise, donations can be dropped into a receptacle marked "Donations.”

Please be aware that you may encounter longer lines and wait times.

What you can shred: All paper, rubber bands, paper clips, staples, notebooks, file folders, alligator clips, blueprints.

What you CAN NOT shred: Batteries, metal items, hard drives, computers, electronics, plastic bottles, glass, perishable items, food, liquids.

What’s accepted for the Drug Take-Back: Over-the-counter medications and prescription pills.

What’s NOT accepted for the Drug Take-Back: Liquids, ointments, needles, pens, gels, or creams.

Shred it locations

North 7200 Dixie Highway (RT. 4) Fairfield, OH 45014 (513) 874-5553

East 4363 Eastgate Square Dr. Eastgate, OH 45245 (513) 753-8555

West 8760 Colerain Ave. Northgate, OH 45251 (513) 385-6600

Royal Document Locations

Northeast 9591 Fields Ertel Road Loveland, OH 45140 (513) 774-9591

South 3710 Alexandria Pike Cold Spring, KY 41076 (859) 572-6800

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

Newsfeed

More local news:
Father says Cincinnati Public Schools bus never picked up his kids on first day After 636 days at Cincinnati Children's, an extreme preemie is finally home Proposed changes for College Hill intersection aim to increase safety

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.