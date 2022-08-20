Protect yourself by taking part in our Shred Day benefitting Crime Stoppers

CINCINNATI — Protect yourself from identity thieves and get rid of unwanted prescription drugs by taking part in WCPO 9/Furniture Fair Shred Day benefitting Crime Stoppers.
The event takes place Saturday, Sept. 17th, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at five Furniture Fair locations. All donations go to Crime Stoppers to help solve crimes in our community. Please limit to four bags or boxes per car.
We must require you to follow these procedures in order to keep everyone safe:
- Please place all paper in your trunk or back hatch
- Please remain in your car at all times put your care in park and unlock your trunk
- You will be able to drop prescription medication into a receptacle from your vehicle window.
- Likewise, donations can be dropped into a receptacle marked "Donations.”
Please be aware that you may encounter longer lines and wait times.
What you can shred: All paper, rubber bands, paper clips, staples, notebooks, file folders, alligator clips, blueprints.
What you CAN NOT shred: Batteries, metal items, hard drives, computers, electronics, plastic bottles, glass, perishable items, food, liquids.
What’s accepted for the Drug Take-Back: Over-the-counter medications and prescription pills.
What’s NOT accepted for the Drug Take-Back: Liquids, ointments, needles, pens, gels, or creams.
Shred it locations
North 7200 Dixie Highway (RT. 4) Fairfield, OH 45014 (513) 874-5553
East 4363 Eastgate Square Dr. Eastgate, OH 45245 (513) 753-8555
West 8760 Colerain Ave. Northgate, OH 45251 (513) 385-6600
Royal Document Locations
Northeast 9591 Fields Ertel Road Loveland, OH 45140 (513) 774-9591
South 3710 Alexandria Pike Cold Spring, KY 41076 (859) 572-6800
