Want an Electric Car, But Not Sure You Can Afford It?
The new ‘Ford Power Promise’ wipes out one of the biggest barriers in making the leap to electric, offering a complimentary home charger with standard installation, for everyone buying or leasing a new electric Ford.
Are you considering making the leap to an electric vehicle but still have questions about charging? Tech life expert Jennifer Jolly shares her experience from her own garage with the 2024 Electric Ford Mustang Mach-E GT. With nearly 300 miles on a full charge and zero trips to the gas station, she explains why charging your car at home is easier and more cost-effective than you might think.
Learn more about Jennifer’s journey to electric and Ford’s Power Promise at Ford.com and Techish.com
