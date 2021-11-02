Veterans Affairs Health Care Benefits Eligibility & Enrollment

The Veterans Health Administration is America’s largest integrated health care system, serving 9 million enrolled Veterans each year. Eligibility must be determined before Veterans could receive care at a VA. Veterans may be eligible for VA health care benefits if they served in the active military, naval, or air service and didn’t receive a dishonorable discharge. Once Veterans are enrolled and deemed eligible for VA health care, they will make an appointment with their primary care provider, then determine what referrals they may need to specialty clinics like mental health, women’s health, cardiology, and more. To start the enrollment and eligibility process, Veterans may contact the Cincinnati VA Medical Center Eligibility Office at 513-475-6499 to schedule an appointment; visit Eligibility with a government-issued picture ID, their DD-214, and their 2020 tax return; or apply online at https://www.va.gov/cincinnati-health-