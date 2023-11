Whether you are looking to upgrade your windows for better curb appeal, or noticing your windows are leaking cold air into your home, you can count on expert service from Windows Direct USA, a family-owned business!

Jamey Schleue joined Michelle Hopkins in studio to tell us about some AMAZING DEALS and how you can receive a $100 Visa Gift Card! For more information, visit www.WindowsDirectUSA.com or call 513-916-2295

#WCPO9Sponsor