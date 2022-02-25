UnitedHealthcare & The Dangers of Blue Light

With the persistent spread of COVID-19 cases across Ohio, many of our usual in-person activities — work, school, and social gatherings — are going back online and may remain remote for the foreseeable future. As a result, the use of digital devices has surged. We spoke to Dr. Scott Edmonds, chief eye care officer for UnitedHealthcare, who shared tips to help reduce excessive exposure to blue light in an increasingly remote world.

For more information, please go to UHC.com.

