UnitedHealthcare & The Dangers of Blue Light

With the persistent spread of COVID-19 cases across Ohio, many of our usual in-person activities — work, school, and social gatherings — are going back online and may remain remote for the foreseeable future. As a result, the use of digital devices has surged. We spoke to Dr. Scott Edmonds, chief eye care officer for UnitedHealthcare, who shared tips to help reduce excessive exposure to blue light in an increasingly remote world.
For more information, please go to UHC.com.
Posted at 12:32 PM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 12:32:58-05
With the persistent spread of COVID-19 cases across Ohio, many of our usual in-person activities — work, school, and social gatherings — are going back online and may remain remote for the foreseeable future. As a result, the use of digital devices has surged. We spoke to Dr. Scott Edmonds, chief eye care officer for UnitedHealthcare, who shared tips to help reduce excessive exposure to blue light in an increasingly remote world.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Clyde Gray, Mona Morrow and Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Clyde Gray, Mona Morrow and Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..
Cincy Lifestyle Team