UnitedHealthcare: America's Health Rankings Annual Report 2021

Posted at 2:05 PM, Feb 14, 2022
While COVID-19 continues to be a major health focus and concern, we also need to pay attention to data detailing ongoing successes and challenges facing the health of Ohioans and individuals across the nation. As many are getting vaccinated and we begin to shift back into our pre-COVID routines, what can people do to make other aspects of their health a priority?

We spoke to Dr. Rhonda Randall from UnitedHealthcare about persistent health disparities across the nation and for her to share advice on how individuals can act to best address these challenges.

