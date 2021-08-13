Watch
UC Health: Treatment for Refractory Epilepsy

Posted at 12:56 PM, Aug 13, 2021
Did you know that one-third of epilepsy patients have refractory, or drug-resistant epilepsy? This means that their medications are not working well, or at all, to control their seizures. Learn more as David Ficker, MD, a UC Health neurologist, shares how the epilepsy team at UC Health provides the comprehensive diagnosis and advanced treatment options patients need when traditional methods no longer work to control their seizures.

To schedule an appointment with a UC Health epilepsy specialist, call 513-475-8730 or visit uchealth.com for more information

