Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

UC Health is Transforming Care

UC Health combines the power of technology with the brightest minds and expert clinical care to tackle the toughest medical challenges.
Posted

Today’s research is tomorrow’s standard of care. UC Health combines the power of technology with the brightest minds and expert clinical care to tackle the toughest medical challenges. Every breakthrough begins with a question and the courage to seek answers.

From AI-driven diagnostics to personalized treatments, the future of medicine is taking shape in today’s research labs and care spaces. Learn more about how UC Health is driving innovation and providing hope for a healthier community. Visit www.uchealth.com

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw