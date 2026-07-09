Try these expert summer grilling tips from a former 'Top Chef' contestant to create your best cookout yet

CINCINNATI — Former "Top Chef" contestant, pit master and TV personality Michelle Wallace has been cooking at festivals and family cook-offs all summer, and she says one thing continues to ring true.

"Good food brings everyone together," she says.

Wallace says the most important ingredient for grilling success is not something you find at the store.

"I usually say it's really about a mindset. Keep things simple. You want to source great ingredients. Don't rush things and let the grill do the work," she says.

Wallace says she always starts with the classics, including the Applegate great organic uncured beef hot dog.

"They're made with 100% grass-fed regeneratively sourced beef from farms using grazing practices that can have a positive impact on the land," she says. "It's an easy choice when you're looking to serve a classic grilling favorite. They have great flavor. They're easy to grill, and they're always a hit."

Applegate also offers turkey burgers and other cookout classics, all made with meat sourced from animals raised with no antibiotics. Wallace says a great cookout has to be balanced, and that means paying attention to every component — including the bun.

"Everyone shows up for the meat, but the bun is the unsung hero of the cookout," she says. "Wonder Classic hamburger and hot dog buns have been a cookout favorite for over a century. Wonder buns are perfectly soft and sturdy enough to handle any toppings. I'm always throwing mine on the grill for like a minute or two to get them nice and toasty and have that delicious crunch on the outside."

For bold flavor, Wallace turns to Lee Kum Kee sauces for marinades, glazes and finishing sauces.

"Lee Kum Kee is my go to for turning up the flavor on the grill from marinades to glazes," she says. "These sauces bring bold flavor to every cookout. They're known as the inventor of the oyster sauce, and the premium sauces are traditionally brewed for a balanced, delicious umami flavor, perfect for marinades, glazed and finishing sauces."

Wallace says her soy marinated skirt steak and shrimp skewers with peanut drizzle are crowd favorites.

"They're packed with layers of flavor and they're always a hit for the crowd," she says.

One more important tip: don't forget dessert. Wallace says the grill can take you from appetizers all the way to the final course.

"Summertime is a great time for fresh fruit to go onto the grill. Like peaches, pineapple, and watermelon, brush it with a little honey, a little brown sugar, grill them up, and then top them with some of your favorite ice cream," she says. "Homemade vanilla is my favorite. It really just goes to show you that you can grill from start to finish, from appetizers to desserts all on the grill."

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This segment, sponsored by TipsonTV, aired on CINCY LIFESTYLE and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI.