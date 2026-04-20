Try the Plexaderm 10-minute challenge today

Lines and puffiness become more noticeable as skin loses moisture and elasticity with age. Plexaderm is a temporary serum designed to help smooth the appearance of those concerns in as little as 10 minutes.

The topical formula works on clean, dry skin and can last up to 10 hours before washing off at the end of the day.

Try Plexaderm today for $14.95 with free shipping by visiting PlexadermTrial.com or calling 1-800-596-0335. Follow Plexaderm on Facebook and Instagram to see additional results.

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