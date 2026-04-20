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Try the Plexaderm 10-minute challenge today

Look younger in minutes with Plexaderm. This serum reduces wrinkles, puffiness and lines for up to 10 hours. Try it today for $14.95 with free shipping at PlexadermTrial.com.
Try the Plexaderm 10-minute challenge
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Lines and puffiness become more noticeable as skin loses moisture and elasticity with age. Plexaderm is a temporary serum designed to help smooth the appearance of those concerns in as little as 10 minutes.

The topical formula works on clean, dry skin and can last up to 10 hours before washing off at the end of the day.

Try Plexaderm today for $14.95 with free shipping by visiting PlexadermTrial.com or calling 1-800-596-0335. Follow Plexaderm on Facebook and Instagram to see additional results.

#WCPO9Sponsor

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
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Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

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