Tips to Help You Avoid Hurting Your Hearing When Returning to the Gym

Hearing Health &amp; Gyms
Posted at 2:10 PM, Aug 02, 2022
With gym traffic returning to levels nearly on par with before the COVID-19 pandemic, many people may be turning up the effort on their workouts by returning to public fitness facilities. Yet turning up the volume on your favorite workout playlist could contribute to something else: noise-induced hearing loss. Claire Collord Johnson, an audiologist and regional manager of clinical services for UnitedHealthcare Hearing, joins Cincy Lifestyle to explain.

For more information about hearing health and how to save on hearing aids, people can go to uhchearing.com

