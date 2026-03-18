The risk of a disconnected retirement strategy

Think your retirement plan is solid? Golden Reserve says many plans are built with different professionals handling different pieces, and that can create gaps. When income, taxes, market risk, fees and legal planning are not working together, it can make a plan feel more vulnerable.

Golden Reserve is offering a complimentary roadmap for retirement for those with a portfolio of $500,000 or greater. This includes an IRA tax plan, fee analysis, legal protection plan, market report and income forecast, all with no charge or obligation. To learn more or see if you qualify, call Golden Reserve at 513-912-4335.

#WCPO9Sponsor