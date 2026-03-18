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The risk of a disconnected retirement strategy

Think your retirement plan is solid? Golden Reserve says it might not be as connected as you think. Learn more by calling 513-912-4335.
The risk of a disconnected retirement strategy
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Think your retirement plan is solid? Golden Reserve says many plans are built with different professionals handling different pieces, and that can create gaps. When income, taxes, market risk, fees and legal planning are not working together, it can make a plan feel more vulnerable.

Golden Reserve is offering a complimentary roadmap for retirement for those with a portfolio of $500,000 or greater. This includes an IRA tax plan, fee analysis, legal protection plan, market report and income forecast, all with no charge or obligation. To learn more or see if you qualify, call Golden Reserve at 513-912-4335.

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Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

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Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

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